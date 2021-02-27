Koozie Group wins ASI Counselor Distributor Choice Award for Calendars for 20th year

Submitted

Koozie Group (previously BIC Graphic North America) has been awarded the 2021 ASI Counselor Distributor Choice Award for Calendars. The top 10 promotional products supplier has won the calendars category every year since the awards debuted in 2001, making this the 20th consecutive year they have received the honor.

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) is a for-profit organization serving the promotional products industry. Members of ASI include manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of promotional merchandise. ASI’s trade publication, “Counselor magazine,” established the Distributor Choice Awards to recognize top-performing suppliers in the promotional products industry. Annually, promotional product distributors are invited to vote for the supplier of their choice in each category.

“The Distributor Choice Awards are especially meaningful because our customers select the winners,” said Alicia Swift, product manager for calendars with Koozie Group. “Our calendar team is dedicated to providing only the best products and services for distributors, so it feels great to receive this honor.”

Koozie Group is one of the largest manufacturers of promotional calendars in North America, with nearly 400 stock items in their current assortment. The workforce at their Sleepy Eye facility operates proprietary machinery supported by their in-house engineering team to produce 3+ calendars every second. Their Triumph® and Good Value® calendar lines include licenses from well-known names like “The Saturday Evening Post” Tim Cox and the Hautman Brothers as well as eco-friendly options from brands like goingreen®.

As a full-service printer, Koozie Group also offers customization options and variable data capabilities to meet their clients’ calendar needs. All Koozie Group calendars are produced domestically out of their Sleepy Eye facility which safely and responsibly operates according to ISO 14001 standards.

“The teamwork demonstrated in our Sleepy Eye facility is the driving force behind Koozie Group’s success in the calendars category. I especially appreciate the leadership of Stacie Amsden in sales, Alicia Swift in marketing and Jeff Ibberson in operations, along with their teams, for the time and effort they put forth to deliver great and inspirational products for our calendar customers,” said David Klatt, CEO with Koozie Group.