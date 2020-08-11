Minnesota Crookston softball announced three signings on Monday to cap off its 2020 recruiting class.

Sofia Gombos (Salinas, Calif.), Shaelyn Grant (Grand Junction, Colo.) and Annjelica Moreno-Engelbrecht (Oceanside, Calif.) have committed to the Golden Eagles.

The trio of signees gives UMC eight signees heading into the 2021 season, joining Samantha Gutierrez, Hailey Hatfield, Katie Humhej, Rachel Jones and Sarah Velasquez.

"Adding Shaelyn, Sofia, and Annjelica to our 2020 class helps our depth in the circle, infield, and behind the plate,” said head coach Travis Owen in a release. “They are all great people and hard workers who love the game, so they fit our team's mentality perfectly. It was a bit unique recruiting them all "virtually" during this time, but we gave them a good idea about who we are at Minnesota Crookston, didn't rush the process, and are excited they'll be continuing their college education here and joining our squad!"

Gombos, a right-handed pitcher, played for North Salinas H.S., where she was selected twice to the All-Mission League First Team during her career and was named the county's Pitcher of the Year and her team's MVP as well. As a junior, she posted a 1.49 ERA and struck out 70 batters, walking just 17.

Grant is a utility player whose primary position, per Owen, is catcher, but can also play in the outfield. She hit .459 as a senior for Grand Junction Central H.S. with 12 home runs and 43 RBI. She was a CCGS and CHSCA All-State Selection in 2019 and was named All-League three years in a row.

Moreno-Engelbrecht comes from the junior college ranks, having played at Iowa Lakes Community College as a freshman and Cerritos College as a sophomore. A right-handed pitcher who can also play shortstop, she pitched 47 innings while hitting .353 with 30 RBI as a freshman.

At Iowa Lakes, Moreno-Engelbrecht was coached by Katie Larson, the sister of former UMC softball player Kristi Larson and former UMC basketball player Kevin Larson.

Gombos, Grant and Moreno-Engelbrecht will look to help Minnesota Crookston build on its 2020 campaign, in which the Golden Eagles got off to one of their best starts in program history, at 6-10, before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.

