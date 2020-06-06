This weekend, the St. James Youth Baseball Association is holding a "Ballpark Food" drive-up or to-go night at Veteran's Field.

"With the baseball season being canceled for both the spring and summer we are missing out on a lot of funds that we rely on for Veteran's Field," said Tanya Jones.

Due to COVID-19, the St. James Youth Baseball Association was unable to have their main fundraiser, an annual bean bag tournament.

Veteran's Field hosted over 80 events in 2019, ranging from coach-pitch to the Outlaws, a 35 and above league.

"We hope to try and do a few of these nights. We're going to have this one first and see how it goes and hopefully, we can actually host a few more because more than likely we won't be holding any baseball games this summer."

Meal includes the choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, brat, pork chop, or grilled chicken sandwich and a bag of chips. A meal with pop or water is $6.00. A meal and a beer is $8.00.

There will members of the association taking drive-up orders and bring food out to cars. Attendees can also walk up to the stand and order out their food.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6th from 5:00-7:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place Sunday, June 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.