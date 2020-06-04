Crookston High School's summer conditioning program for athletes will begin on June 15, and proceed in phases that correspond with Gov. Tim Walz's Stay Safe Phases for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pirate FAST (Flexibility, Agility, and Strength Training) Program for seventh through 12th graders will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, starting June 15 and ending August 6, at the CHS Athletic Fields behind the school.

CHS has encouraged athletes to register by June 11.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presents state athletic activities with a variety of challenges," Crookston athletic director Greg Garmen said in a release. "The Minnesota State High School League believes it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the state to return to physical activity."

All participants, coach and athlete alike, will be screened for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 before working out. Anyone showing positive symptoms will not be allowed to participate.

Participants will be required to sign a liability waiver regarding potential exposure to COVID-19, as well as injury.

Participants will also be expected to adhere to social distancing rules at all times. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

Corresponding to Walz's decision to allow gatherings of no more than 10 people, athletes will be grouped into "pods" of under 10 people. These pods will remain the same for the entire program.

Locker rooms will not be open for use. Bathrooms will be open, but under very limited use and will also be disinfected daily. Athletes are expected to bring their own water bottles, and sharing is prohibited.

A link to online registration can be found here.

