Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball player Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) was announced as a 2020 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II All-Central District Second Team selection on Monday.

Cleary has earned NABC All-Central District Second Team accolades in consecutive seasons. He was previously named a D2CCA First Team All-Central selection this month.

As a senior, Cleary averaged 26.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game, as the Golden Eagles went 11-18 and 7-16 in NSIC play. He shot 42.5 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from 3-point range and 90.8 percent from the free throw line.

Cleary ended his career at Minnesota Crookston holding the school records for points, assists, three-pointers made, three-pointer attempted, field goals made, field goals attempted, free throws made, free throws attempted, free throw percentage, games played, and games started. In January, he became the NSIC’s all-time leading scorer.

In addition, Cleary is 16th all-time in NCAA Division II with 2,846 career points and is the highest-scoring player in NCAA Division II since 1992.

Cleary was joined on the Central District Second Team by Tyrell Carroll (Missouri Western), Parker Fox (Northern State), Cameron Kirksey (Minnesota State) and Micah Speight (Southern Nazarene).

The Central District First Team was comprised of Kevin Buckingham (Southeastern Oklahoma), Jhonathan Dunn (Southern Nazarene), Ryan Hawkins (Northwest Missouri State), Trevor Hudgins (Northwest Missouri State), Cam Martin (Missouri Southern State) and Brandon Myer (Minnesota Duluth).

