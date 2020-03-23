On Monday afternoon, Chloe Mickelson and Jaelyn Haler were named to the Big South Conference East Division honorable mention team.

Mickelson led the Saints in scoring at 8.89 per game as a three-point specialist, connecting on 60 three-pointers, a new school record. Mickelson buried a season-high six threes against Fulda, finishing with a season and team-high 24 points.

Haler was named team MVP after posting 7.00 points per game, 7.52 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Haler led the team in steals with 41 and was second in blocks at 88. Haler flashed an all-around game and was more aggressive with her touches as a sophomore.

Mickelson and Haler were key cogs in the Saints improvement from a year ago and will be major players as the girl's program aims to take another step up in 2020-2021.