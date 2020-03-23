Four new members of the Crookston High School Hall of Fame Class and two members of the “Legends Hall of Fame” were announced on Thursday.

The Class will be inducted Sat., Aug. 22 at 2:00 PM during Ox Cart Days.



Lenny Meine is a 1990 graduate of Crookston High School. He wrestled for the Pirates for six years and was a three-time place winner at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament, including two State Champions his last two years.



Jessica Mullins was a two-time State Speech Champion in Storytelling in 2003 and 2004. She continues to live her passions in her career as an actor, teacher and student of the theatre.



Troy Kleven and Jake Olson were the State of Minnesota Class A Tennis Doubles Champions in 1996 and 1997.



Liz Ames and Katie Hunt were the State of Minnesota Class A Tennis Doubles champions in 1997. They were State Runner-ups in 1996.



The two new members of the “Crookston High School Legends Hall of Fame” are Bill Erickson and Lyle Francis.



Bill Erickson was in track from 1939 to 1942 where he won 12 firsts and 8 seconds while serving as Captain his last year. He also played basketball for 3 years.



Lyle Francis was in the Class of 1926. He played football for 4 seasons, basketball for 3 seasons, baseball for 2 seasons and track for 2 seasons.

