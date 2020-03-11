Minnesota Crookston men’s golf opened the spring portion of the 2019-20 season with a 10th place finish at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Spring Invite in Prescott, Ariz.



The tournament consisted of 10 teams competing over three days at the Antelope Hills South Course. The Golden Eagles recorded an overall score of 934, which was 62 strokes behind first-place Arizona Christian.



The Golden Eagles sat in fifth place after Sunday’s opening round, in which they shot a season-low score of 303. Ben Trostad (So.) led the way with his best round of the season, shooting a 73 to tie for ninth overall. Connor Humble (Jr.) and Keegan Poppenberg (Fr.) both shot 76s, Brian Bekkala (Jr.) shot a 78 and Spencer Harvey (Jr.) carded a 90.



UMC fell into last place with a second-round score of 324 on Monday. Poppenberg shot a 78, Humble and Bekkala shot 81s, Trostad shot an 83 and Harvey shot a 95. Poppenberg sat in 39th place after Monday’s round, the highest place of any Golden Eagle.



The Golden Eagles rebounded on Tuesday for their third-best round of the season, shooting a 307. Humble shot a 74 to finish off a tournament score of 232, which tied him for 31st overall to lead the team. Trostad carded a final-round 77 while Bekkala shot a 74, giving both of them scores of 233. Poppenberg shot an 82 for an overall 236, while Harvey shot a 90 to finish at 275.



Matthew Moroz (Fr.) and Dillon Sannes (Jr.) competed as individuals. Sannes went 92, 83, 78 to finish with a score of 253, while Moroz carded rounds of 86, 88 and 83 to post a 257.



UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston returns to action on Mar. 30 and 31 for the NSIC Preview, which will be held at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Liberty, Mo.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.