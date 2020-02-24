Despite two losses on Sunday, Minnesota Crookston softball continued its best start in program history by going 2-2 on the weekend in Minot, N.D., moving to 6-6 on the season.



Minnesota Crookston 12, Minot State 0



In the Golden Eagles’ first game Saturday, they took a 4-0 lead before blowing the game open with eight runs in the fifth inning, leading to their first run-rule victory of the year.



UMC was formidable on the basepaths, stealing four bases — one of which led to its first run in the fifth. Hannah Macias (So., OF) and Mika Rodriguez (Sr., UT) had two-RBI hits in the frame.



Rodriguez, Macias, Cassie Querry (Jr., C), Malia Pula (Sr., UT) and Kamryn Frisk (Jr., 1B/P) each drove in two runs apiece. Frisk also pitched four innings of four-hit ball to pick up the win.



Minnesota Crookston 7, University of Mary 4



Once again Saturday, the Golden Eagles used a big inning to propel themselves to a win. This time, it was the sixth inning, in which they plated five runs after trailing, 3-2.



Querry had four hits in four at-bats, none bigger than her two-out, sixth-inning grand slam. Leah Macias (So., OF) had tied the game earlier in the inning with a solo homer.



Paige Pitlick (Sr., RHP) had a strong start for UMC, pitching six innings, allowing two hits and striking out 12 batters.



Montana State Billings 8, Minnesota Crookston 5



The Yellowjackets jumped on Frisk, the Golden Eagles’ starter, taking a 5-0 lead after two innings. They racked up 15 hits on Sunday, 12 coming off of Frisk.



UMC tried to mount a comeback in the sixth and seventh innings. Querry went yard in the sixth before a Hannah Macias sacrifice fly made it 6-3.



Montana State Billings then scored two runs in the seventh off of Alina Avalos (Fr., RHP) before Querry continued her hot streak, hitting a two-RBI double to make it 8-5. The Yellowjackets, though, nailed down the last three outs.



Northern State 4, Minnesota Crookston 2



The Golden Eagles lost their final game on Sunday despite having six hits to the Wolves’ five. Querry drove in the first run with a first-inning double, but Northern State hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to take an insurmountable lead.



Hannah Macias singled in Leah Macias in the sixth inning to cut UMC’s deficit to two runs, and the Golden Eagles brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but couldn’t score.



Pitlick took the loss, going three-plus innings, striking out three and giving up three runs.

Minnesota Crookston hit .296 for the weekend, getting 32 hits in 108 at-bats. Twelve of these hits were for extra bases.

Pitching-wise, the Golden Eagles gave up 29 hits and struck out 20 for the weekend.

Querry was the standout performer at the plate, going 8-for-13 with two home runs, three doubles and nine runs batted in. Pula, UMC’s leader in batting average at .515, had six hits in 15 at-bats.

In the circle, Pitlick gave up four hits and struck out 15 batters in nine innings to lead the way.



UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles travel to Topeka, Kan. on Saturday, Feb. 29 for the Washburn Tournament, starting with a game Saturday against the host Ichabods.

