Minnesota Crookston western equestrian wrapped up the 2019-20 regular-season on this weekend with a show at North Dakota State and the IHSA Regional Championships in Fargo, N.D.

On Sunday, the Golden Eagles had four riders qualify for the IHSA Semi-Finals at Southern Nazarene University March 21 and 22 in Bethany, Okla — Drayna, Alyssa Evavold (Jr.), Rae Ann Michel (Jr.) and Savanna Weber (So.).

The Golden Eagles were led by Madeline Drayna (Sr.), who earned Reserve High Point Rider on Saturday. Drayna placing third in the Reining and third in Open Horsemanship. Whitney Fenna (Sr.) finished second in Reining and third in Open Horsemanship.

In Level II Horsemanship, Michel took first in her section. Whitney Weidenborner (Sr.) finished sixth in Level II Horsemanship section 1. In section 2 of Level II, Olivia Becker placed third for the Golden Eagles, while Jordyn Newberg placed fifth.

In section 2 of Level I Horsemanship, April Klecker (So.) placed first, while Beatrice Streifel (So.) was right behind her, placing second in section 2. In Section 3 of Level I Horsemanship, Tristyn Bair (So., Winnebago, Minn.) took second.

In Rookie B Horsemanship, Fahren Kolpack (Fr.) placed sixth in her section, while Rebecca Clark (Fr., Austin, Minn.) placed fourth in her section of Rookie B. In Rookie A Horsemanship, Weber took fourth, while Savea Zimmerman-Cameron (Fr.) placed fourth in her section of Beginner Horsemanship.

During Sunday’s IHSA Regional Championship, Drayna took second in the Reining. Evavold took second in Level II Horsemanship, Michel placed second in Level I Horsemanship, Weber placed second in Beginner Horsemanship and Klecker placed sixth in Level I Horsemanship.

UP NEXT: Evavold, Drayna, Michel, and Weber will represent the Golden Eagles in Oklahoma as they look to continue their season and advance to IHSA Nationals in Syracuse, N.Y. April 30-May 3.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.