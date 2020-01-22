Crookston boys' basketball fell 84-68 to Barnesville in a Section 8AA game in Barnesville on Tuesday night.

The Trojans improved to 10-3 and 7-1 in section play, while the Pirates fell to 5-9 and 3-7.

"Once again, we played OK for half of a game and then struggled to defend their point guard," said Crookston head coach Greg Garmen.

Garmen was referring to the Pirates' 81-64 loss at Red Lake County last Thursday, in which they jumped out to a 20-6 lead before seeing it turn into a 36-32 halftime deficit, and then seeing the Rebels run away in the second half behind constant penetration from Derek Peterson and Eric Gieseke.

This time, it was Adam Tonsfeldt who torched Crookston to the tune of 36 points, while Kaden Zenzen pitched in with 20 as Barnesville blew open the game with an 18-8 run to begin the second half after leading 36-33 at halftime.

The Trojans built an 80-57 lead before the Pirates found some fight late, cutting the lead to 15, but it was too little, too late.

"Barnesville was the more aggressive team in terms of rebounding and loose balls and such," Garmen said. "We need to get more of those by playing more aggressive. ... I thought the tide turned early second half as we had some turnovers that lead to easy buckets for them and then we (were) trying to play catch-up."

Jack Garmen (Jr., G) scored 24 points to lead Crookston. Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) scored 11, Walker Winjum (Sr., G) and Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored nine, Caden Osborn (Sr., F) scored eight and grabbed 19 rebounds, Brady Butt (Sr., F) scored six and Jacob Hesby (So., G) scored two.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are back on the road on Thursday when they take on Climax-Fisher in Fisher. The Knights, who play in Section 8A, are 1-11 this season.