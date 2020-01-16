Boys' basketball: junior guard Jack Garmen

Garmen, the Pirates’ second-leading scorer this season, has averaged 16.6 points over his last five games.

Note: Garmen was selected by sports editor Jacob Shames as head coach Greg Garmen did not submit a Pirate of the Week this week.

Girls' basketball: freshman guard Abby Borowicz

Head coach Darin Zimmerman: "Abby has played really good basketball for us all year long. One of the areas she’s probably grown the most from a year ago is defensively. She’s got one of the nicest shots on the team. She’s a dual threat every night."

Dance: freshman Lily Groven

Head coach Grace Espinoza: "Lily is on our varsity kick team and an alternate for our varsity jazz team this year. She always has a positive attitude and works hard every practice. She’s been improving so much and so fast in both styles."

Boys' hockey: junior goaltender Carter Nelson

Head coach Josh Hardy: "Carter had 50+ saves for the JV team on Saturday against Warroad and then stepped in and backstopped the Pirate varsity during a 4-1 loss against Detroit Lakes, making multiple incredible saves. Carter is a great kid who is always working hard and has played some fantastic hockey for the Pirates lately. Congrats Carter!"

Girls' hockey: eighth-grade forward Raina Satrom

Head coach Tim Moe: "An eighth-grade forward from Mayville, she had a goal and an assist in our win against Northern Lakes on Saturday. For the season she has nine goals and four assists and is our second leading scorer."

Wrestling: junior Greg Gonzalez

Head coach Wes Hanson: "Greg is a junior competing in the 220 pound weight class. He has a good combination of speed, strength and technique. He picked up two wins last week against Roseau and Fertile-Beltrami. He also had a great performance against Fosston-Bagley where he picked up the win late in the match. Greg is very coachable and works hard."

