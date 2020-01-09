Boys' basketball: senior center Caden Osborn (season stats: 187 points, 121 rebounds)

Head coach Greg Garmen says: "Caden had a huge game in our loss to East Grand Forks and has continued to lead the Pirates on the boards and in scoring most nights."

Girls' basketball: sophomore guard Hayden Winjum (season stats: 123 points, 50 steals)

Head coach Darin Zimmerman says: "Hayden has played outstanding basketball all season but has really stepped up her play as of late. She disrupts our opponents’ offense every night and is starting to find her rhythm on offense. That only makes our team even better."

Dance: senior Adalaid Shea

Head coach Grace Espinoza says: "She is our one and only senior. This season she is an alternate for Varsity kick and Jazz. Recently, due to another dancer not being able to perform, Adalaid stepped into the dance with only one practice before the performance. Without hesitation, she stepped into the other dancer's spot. She nailed the performance and earned a permanent spot on the team. She’s always cheering on her teammates, has a positive attitude and adds in a lot of humor to practices."

Boys' hockey: freshman forward Jack Doda (season stats: eight goals, three assists)

Head coach Josh Hardy says: "Doda leads the Pirates with eight goals and three assists for 11 points. That point total has him tied for 9th in Class A among freshmen for point totals. Jack as a freshman is a second-year varsity player and the jump he's made with his game over the past year is tremendous. At times he looks like a junior out there, composed and in control like he's been playing high school hockey for years. Jack has a bright future as a Pirate not only on the ice but on the football field and baseball diamond as well!"

Girls' hockey: junior forward Catherine Tiedemann (season stats: four goals, five assists)

Head coach Tim Moe says: "Tiedemann is a junior captain who is starting to heat up as we head into the last part of the season. She’s scored three goals on our last two games."

Wrestling: senior Cameron Hulst (season record: 12-16)

Head coach Wes Hanson says: "Cameron is very good in the top position. He's earned over 60 wins in his career and he is a senior on our team. He came up with a real big win against Fertile-Beltrami on Senior Night for us. Proud of his efforts."

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.