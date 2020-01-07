Crookston girls' hockey led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up five unanswered goals and lost to Thief River Falls, 7-5, in a Section 8A game at the Crookston Sports Center on Monday.

The Pirates fell to 6-11 and 1-4 in section games, while the Prowlers improved to 7-6 and 3-2 respectively.

"We were fairly happy with the effort, and we were close, just a couple things you need to do better," said Crookston head coach Tim Moe. "If you're able to do that you come out of this with a victory."

Crookston started out strong when Catherine Tiedemann (Jr., F) started a breakaway from her own blue line and beat every defender, scoring 1:37 into the game. Kenzie Epema (Jr., D) scored on a knuckled shot from the point 56 seconds later to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

"It was good to get our team off to a good start," Tiedemann said. "We were all ready to come out here and play our hardest."

Lexi Huot cut the lead in half for Thief River Falls with five minutes gone by in the first period, but Raina Satrom (8, F) scored on a power-play with seven seconds to play before intermission.

Khloe Lund made it 3-2 early in the second period, and the Prowlers went on the power play five minutes into the period looking to tie. However, Satrom pounced on a turnover and scored a short-handed breakaway goal to push the lead back to two goals.

Thief River Falls scored 18 seconds afterwards on Bela Nelson's tip-in, and tied the game with 2:30 left in the second on a goal from Rachel Georgeson.

Huot scored her second goal to give the Prowlers the lead with just under 11 minutes to play, and Katie Nelson and Lund put the game away in quick succession. Tiedemann scored a consolation goal with 37 seconds left.

"We went out there and competed, we had plenty of zone time, just couldn't get the puck to the net," Moe said. "That's something that will come with maturity and strength."

Grace Koshney (Jr., G) made 24 saves for Crookston.

Bell Hamre got the win for Thief River Falls, but stopped just seven of the 12 shots she faced.

The loss extended the Pirates' losing streak to four games after a 6-7 start, their best start since the 2012-13 season.

"It's gonna be tough to beat Thief River Falls, Warroad and East Grand Forks to go to state this year," Moe said. "But we need to keep getting better every time we're on the ice and build for not just this year but for the future.

"We have some goals we wanna accomplish this year. We wanna host the (No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed) playoff game, that's something that's still in front of us. We wanna get to that section tournament, that final four, because it's been a while since we got there.

UP NEXT: Crookston stays at home to face Northern Lakes, from Section 6A, on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Lightning are 7-9.

Puck drop is at 2:00 p.m.

