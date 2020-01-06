Crookston boys' hockey came back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the score going into the third period, but fell short in a 4-2 loss at Fergus Falls on Saturday.

The Pirates fell to 0-12 on the season, while the Otters improved to 5-9-1.

Fergus Falls struck first, just two minutes into the game, on a goal by Michael DeBrito, and Ian Richards found the net on a power play six minutes later.

Thirty-two seconds later, however, Ben Andringa (Sr., F) scored his fifth goal of the season to cut the lead in half, assisted by Jack Doda and Leyton Salentine.

Late in the second period, Jack Doda (Fr., F) equalized off a feed from Andringa.

The Otters dominated the third period, however, out-shooting Crookston 15-5. They made those shots count, too: Isaac Young scored seven minutes into the period, and Kaden Peterson scored an insurance goal with 6:35 remaining in the game.

Noah Dragseth (Jr.) stopped 36 shots for the Pirates, while his counterpart Ian Stumbo made 20 saves.

Crookston was plagued by penalties, committing seven of them and thus playing over a quarter of the game down a man. Fergus Falls went just 1-of-7 with the extra man, but it was enough to deny the Pirates enough even-strength chances and out-shoot them, 40-22.

UP NEXT: Crookston is home to play Bemidji on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Lumberjacks (3-10) are in the Mariucci Conference along with the Pirates but play in Class AA.

