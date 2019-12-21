Win raises Crookston's record to 3-4 on the season.

The Crookston Pirates boys' basketball team rode strong starts to each half and 20 points each from Carter Bruggeman and Cade Osborn, most of them scored in pounding fashion in the paint, to a 57-43 victory over Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Friday night, in a game played in Lysaker Gymnasium at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The win pushes the Pirates' record to 3-4.

The Pirates started the first half on a 5-0 run and the second half on an 8-0 run. Early on, a couple of threes from Jack Garmen sparked the Pirates, but when the Ponies started chipping away at Crookston's first half lead, trimming it to two at one point, Bruggeman went into beast mode, repeatedly driving hard toward the hoop, making shots, drawing fouls and sinking free throws. Bruggeman scored the Pirates' final 10 points of the first half, sending them into the break with a 25-19 lead.

Bruggeman continued his strong play in the second half, and he was joined by Osborn in providing the bulk of the Pirate scoring. A three-pointer by Walker Winjum gave the Pirates their largest lead of the game, 38-23, and when the Ponies went on a run of their own to cut the deficit almost in half, Bruggeman and Osborn keyed a 6-0 run by the Pirates to help seal the win. The Pirates were also deadly from the free-throw line down the stretch; they were 11-12 overall in the second half.

The Pirates are off until Dec. 27, when they head to Roseau to take on the Rams. W-A-O drops to 2-4 with the loss. The Pirate JV team notched a victory Friday, too, against the Ponies, 46-42.