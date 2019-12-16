Nolan Dans, Zach Brown, Braxton Volker and Ethan Boll won first place in their respective weight classes, headlining a strong performance by the Crookston wrestling team on Saturday at the Rodd Olson Invitational, hosted by Crookston.

The Pirates placed fourth out of 11 teams with 143.5 points. West Central Area, with 176.5 points, was first overall, followed by New York Mills and United North Central.

Dans, undefeated thus far in his junior season, beat all four of his opponents by pin on his way to the title at 120 pounds.

Brown, who had a first-round bye, had to beat just three opponents to claim the title at 126 pounds.

Volker had an even easier route to the championship at 138 pounds, as just four wrestlers competed. He won both of his matches by pin.

Boll continued his unbeaten start to his freshman season at 182 pounds, winning in overtime in the final.

Ethan Bowman (113 pounds) took second place, while Carter Coauette (113), Cameron Weiland (132) and Cameron Hulst (145) all finished fifth.

Spencer Ness (120) and Greg Gonzalez (220) were sixth in their respective brackets, while Hunter Knutson (152) and Cade Coauette (160) did not place.

UP NEXT: Crookston will compete at the Big Bear Tournament in Cass Lake on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.