The Crookston boys' basketball team fell to Thief River Falls, 68-67, in overtime on Saturday in Thief River Falls.

The Pirates and Prowlers went to overtime tied at 61, and Thief River Falls led 68-65 with 30 seconds left. After a basket, Crookston had one final shot to win, but Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) missed on a 3-pointer.

The Prowlers went up by nine points early before Crookston pulled to within 29-26 at halftime.

The second half was back-and-forth before Thief River Falls hit a free throw to tie the game at 61 and send it to overtime.

Caden Osborn (Sr., C) led the Pirates with 21 points and 19 rebounds. Walker Winjum (Sr., G) had 16 points, Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) had 14 and Tangquist scored seven.

Crookston is 1-4 on the season.

UP NEXT: The Pirates play at Fosston on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30.

