Tied at 49-49 with .7 seconds remaining in regulation, junior guard Chloe Mickelson stepped to the line and sank her second free throw attempt, giving the upstart Saints a 50-49 victory over Martin County West.

Against MCW, the Saints trailed the majority of the first half, with the Mavericks holding a 12-6 lead. St. James did manage to make it a one-possession game at halftime, trailing just 27-25 into the break.

Down by five, Mickelson provided an initial spark to fuel the comeback, hitting a pair of threes and a layup, putting the Saints in front by three with 5:30 remaining.

With 2:18 left and up 45-42, senior Kaydi Anderson fouled out, forcing freshman Taylor Sodeman into the game. Marissa Whitehead subsequently buried a three tying the game at 45.

On the next St. James possession, Sodeman nailed a corner three, putting the Saints back on top with two minutes remaining. Whitehead once again responded, hitting a corner three-ball of her own.

After the Saints were unable to reclaim the lead, MCW head coach Rodger Taylor told his team to hold for the last ball. As the clock wound down, a tired St. James defense forced a turnover with ten seconds left. Following a deflection out of bounds, head coach Steve Witcraft called a timeout with 3.5 seconds on the clock to set up a final play.

Sodeman inbounded and found Mickelson in the corner. Mickelson drove to the lane and was fouled with .7 seconds remaining.

"We wanted to go to the basket and make the ref make a decision because you never know. She [Chloe] went to the basket and if she misses it and they don't call a foul or whatever then we just play overtime but we wanted to make sure we were going to the basket and not sitting back and taking a three."

With the game in her hands, Mickelson missed the first free throw," said Witcraft. "Both Rodgers and Witcraft used timeouts prior to the second free throw, with Rodgers hoping to ice Mickelson, while Witcraft drew up defensive plans.

"My feet were shaking and in the huddle, Witcraft said 'this is all we need' and everybody in the huddle said 'don't say that!' but I had confidence in myself that I could make it and I did," said Mickelson, who led the Saints with 15 points.

Mickelson stepped back up to the line and calmly buried a free throw, as Mickelson, her teammates, the event center crowd exploded into a thunderous cheer.

Martin County West failed to get a shot up, and the Saints escaped with a 50-49 victory to improve to 3-0.

Taylor Sodeman finished with nine points. Jaelyn Haler had six points and six rebounds. Anderson and Addie Bowers each finished with five. Kelsey Grunewald had four. Ellie Becker finished with three points and five assists. Torri Mohwinkel finished with two.

Although it was just the third game of the year for the Saints, Witcraft was impressed with his girls' ability to execute down the stretch.

"I thought they did a wonderful job and I think that's based on the experience that they had. Chloe's been playing for four years, which showed today. Torri [Mohwinkel] has been playing for a couple of years. The girls knew what was happening and they knew what the other team wanted to do and we just buckled down. We were down by six or seven and we fought through it and got some buckets and figured out some things."

The next day, the Saints' offense went cold in a 37-20 loss to Pipestone. St. James held an early 9-5 lead before a 14-0 run by Pipestone put the Arrows on top for good and took a 25-14 lead into the half.

St. James shot just 8/40 from the field and only managed to take four free throws.

Anderson and Mickelson each had six points. Becker scored four. Haler and Sodeman had two points. Haler also hauled in eight rebounds to lead the team.

On Tuesday night, St. James returned home to face off against Waseca, who quickly dispatched of the Saints 65-30.

St. James did hold an early 6-1 lead on the strength of two Chloe Mickelson threes.

From then on, it was all Waseca, led by seniors Gus Boyer and Rachel Breck.

A 14-0 run by Waseca was finally halted by a Taylor Sodeman three, making it 15-9.

However, a 15-0 run put the game away for good, as Waseca rolled to a 44-14 halftime lead, with Boyer scoring 17 in the first half.

Waseca's defensive pressure led to easy baskets in transition.

"They play together. They're the best defensive team we'll see all year," said head coach Steve Witcraft. "They just get after it and make you do things you don't want to do. They were going to put pressure on Ellie [Becker] and we tried to get some ball screens for her and switched the ball screen and Ellie didn't have anywhere to go."

Also stunting the Saints on offense was the early foul trouble from Kaydi Anderson, something she has struggled with early on this season.

"She gives us that post presence and they have to really account for her," said Witcraft. "When she goes out we go a lot smaller and have to put some freshmen in at times. And Lunden [Swanson] did a good job at times but she's a freshman going against seniors and that's a tough matchup. Plus, Kaydi blocks a lot of shots and alters a lot of shots so when she's not in there it's tough."

Anderson was limited to just two points.

Mickelson led the Saints in scoring with ten. Seventh-grader Madelyn Malmgren scored eight. Sodeman and Addie Bowers each had three. Jaelyn Haler and Sailor Mohlenbrock each scored a pair.