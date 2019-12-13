The Crookston boys' basketball team fell to No. 7 Perham, 75-41, on Thursday evening in Perham.

The Pirates fell to 1-3 on the season, while Perham improved to 3-0.

The Yellow Jackets almost immediately dashed any hopes of an upset, opening the game on a 19-2 run.

"We needed to take care of the ball and reduce our turnovers," said Crookston head coach Greg Garmen. "During their early run, we did not do that so well."

Perham took it from there, not letting up with its hot shooting and taking a 51-21 lead into halftime.

"Perham shot the ball well, but that is what they do," Garmen said. "They have kids who can flat-out shoot the ball."

The Yellow Jackets cooled off somewhat in the second half, allowing the Pirates to keep the second-half score close. They were outscored by just four points in the final period.

"When you get down early to a team like Perham, it is difficult to come back," Garmen said. "Our kids kept working though and finally settled down a bit and found some rhythm."

Jack Garmen (Jr., G) was Crookston's leading scorer with 14 points. Caden Osborn (Sr., G) added eight points and six rebounds, and Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored seven.

Walker Winjum (Sr., G) scored six points, and Brady Butt (Sr., F) and Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) both had two.

"Playing a team like Perham is good for our kids so they can see what they do and (how) skilled they are," Garmen said. "They made us work to handle the ball and to even get shots up, so that is good for our kids to have to work like that."

UP NEXT: The Pirates take on Thief River Falls at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

