The Saints wrestling program took to the mats for the first time in 2019 on Tuesday night a triangular match against United South Central and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.

In their first match, St. James lost a narrow bout against USC.

Byron Getchell and Bryce Sonnek started USC on the right foot with wins over Kollin Anderson and Troy Parulski.

Gadiel Velasco got the Saints on the board with a fall over Janis Baumgartner.

Wyatt Westcott won via forfeit to give the Saints a 12-6 edge heading into the 138 match. At 138, Ethan Elvebak scored a pin on Emilio Goring.

Austin Knickrehm (STJ), Konner Harpestad (USC), and Michah Hamson (USC) each won via forfeit.

Tallin Johnson won via pin at 170 to bring the Saints back even at 24.

Jacob Billings pinned Freddy Carreon, but Peyton Engelking pinned Collin VanCleave to tie the match at 30 all.

In the deciding heavyweight match, Koltin Johnson was pinned by Connor Ehlert, giving the Rebels the victory.

Against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, the Knights used three straight pins and a forfeit to first pull ahead, then pull away from the Saints, for a 45-24 victory.

Troy Parulski, Josh Olivares, Tallin Johnson, and Peyton Engelking each scored pins for the Saints.

Ean Gillman, Tucker Wills, Alex Harnitz, Blaine Zernechel, and Matthew Thofson each recorded pins for LCWM.