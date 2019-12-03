The Crookston boys’ hockey team had a dream start on Tuesday night.



Warroad, however, awoke the Pirates quickly and quite rudely.



The Warriors scored six unanswered goals after Crookston found the net a minute into the game, winning 7-2 on Tuesday at the Crookston Sports Center.



The loss dropped the Pirates to 0-4.



Alex Longoria (Fr., F) found Ben Andringa (Sr., F) for a backdoor finish off a turnover, but the Warriors, in a manner befitting their powerhouse reputation, had no panic. Grant Slukynsky beat Noah Dragseth (Jr., G) twice in the first period, including a backbreaker with eight seconds left.



Could Crookston have taken a 1-1 tie into the locker room, it might have provided some momentum. Instead, the game was essentially over shortly into the second. Slukynsky scored twice more and Anthony Foster and Carson Reed also scored for a 6-1 lead.



All four of Warroad’s second-period goals came within three minutes or less of each other, evidencing how firmly the Warriors took control.

Andringa scored his second goal, and his third of the season, on a breakaway midway through the third period.

For the game, Warroad outshot the Pirates, 44-13. Noah Dragseth made 37 saves for Crookston.

UP NEXT: The Pirates make the long trip to the Twin Cities on Friday, where they'll play St. Paul Johnson at 7:20 p.m.