Little Falls turned on the jets in the second period with four goals and raced past the Crookston boys' hockey team, 7-3, on Saturday afternoon at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Flyers improved to 3-1-1, while the Pirates fell to 0-3 on the season.

Little Falls couldn't crack Noah Dragseth (Jr., G) and the Pirates' defense for the game's first 10 minutes. But on their 12th shot of the first period, Reece Hubbard beat a well-screened Dragseth through the legs on a shot from the point.

Two minutes later, the Flyers once again got bodies to the net, enabling Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson to score on a power play.

Kuchinski-Helgeson's second goal, with 10:24 in the second period, seemed to change the game for good. Little Falls scored twice more in the next two and a half minutes to chase Dragseth from the game.

Ben Andringa (Sr., F) scored for the Pirates with a top-shoulder finish on an odd-man rush, and Jack Doda (Fr., F) did the same moments later, scoring a short-handed goal to cut it to three and giving Crookston at least some hope.

As the power play came to an end, though, Matt Fillippi beat Carter Nelson (Jr., G) to make it 6-2 going into the final 17 minutes.

Little Falls added an insurance goal midway through the second period.

Doda scored his second goal with 10 seconds to play for consolation purposes.

The Flyers outshot the Pirates, 46-17. Dragseth stopped 19 of the 24 shots he faced, while Nelson stopped 20 of his 22.

UP NEXT: Crookston returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 3 against Warroad at home.

