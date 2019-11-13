On Tuesday evening, the Crookston Pirates football team held its annual banquet in the CHS Commons. The Pirates looked back on their 2019 season, handed out individual awards and named team captains for 2020.

Crookston finished the season at 3-6. The Pirates started out 0-4, won three out of their last four to gain momentum into the postseason, but lost at Warroad, 18-8 in the first round of the playoffs.

Senior Awards Leyton Salentine, Brady Butt, Joseph Ramirez, Quinn Winand, Joe Doda, Gavin Salem, Quinn Westlake, Walker Winjum, Ben Andringa, Caden Osborn, Ty Hamre All District Awards Wide Receiver of the Year: Ty Hamre All District: Leyton Salentine, Ty Hamre, Brady Butt, Brooks Butt Honorable Mention: Joe Doda, Zach Brown, Jaxon Wang All Section Awards 8AA: Brady Butt, Brooks Butt Honorable Mention: Leyton Salentine, Ty Hamre, Joe Doda All Academic Awards Karsten Isaacson, Easton Tangquist, Quinn Westlake, Ty Hamre, Joe Doda, Walker Winjum, Greg Gonzales, Justin Lindgren Captains for 2020 Brooks Butt, Easton Tangquist, Zach Brown

