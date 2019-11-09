On Sunday night, just a day after competing at the state meets, the St. James Area cross country program closed the books on their season, holding a banquet at Augustana Lutheran Church.

It's no secret the St. James Area cross country team was a deep team, with talent from top to bottom.

Five runners were named All-Conference, while an additional three were All-Conference Honorable Mentions.

Seth Pierson (1st), Caleb Rivera (2nd), Troy Parulski (3rd), Jackson Miest (6th), and Paola Acevedo (4th) were named to the All-Conference team. Juan Castaneda (9th), Marco Crispin (10th), and Mauricio Vite (12th) were named as Honorable Mentions.

Pierson (2nd), Rivera (3rd), Parulski (5th), Miest (14th), and Acevedo (7th) were also named to the All-Section team, given to the top-15 finishers at the section meet.

Placing in the top-25 at the state meet, Pierson (18th) and Rivera (21st) each were named to the All-State team.

Rivera and Miest were named to the All-State Academic team, with a GPA above 3.75 while placing top-15 in the section.

Diana Rodriguez and Marco Crispin were given the Most Improved Award. Pierson and Rivera were named Co-MVPs for the boy's team, while Paola Acevedo was named the MVP of the girls' team.

2020 may be a year of transition for the Saints' cross country team, as the boys will need to replace eight seniors, including four state runners. The Saints will bring back Caleb Rivera, Marco Crispin, and Juan Castaneda, as the boys look to qualify for state for the fourth consecutive year.

The girls will have to replace their top-two runners in Acevedo and Norely Sanchez, and will expect major contributions from underclassmen next fall.