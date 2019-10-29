The University of Minnesota Crookston western equestrian team clinched High Point Team honors Sunday and Reserve High Point team on Saturday. Minnesota Crookston is currently leading the region after the first weekend.



“Overall the team had an excellent season opener,” said Head Coach Kayla Hanson. “Not only did we host a fabulous competition, but we were able to take home a reserve and champion title. Our freshmen and returners could not have performed better. I expect great things from our Western squad moving forward.”



The Golden Eagles opened the show with Madeline Drayna (Sr., Milaca, Minn.) earning second in the Reining with Whitney Fenna (Sr., Foley, Minn.) placing sixth.



In Open Horsemanship, Fenna took fifth, while Drayna finished just outside of the placing.

In Level II Horsemanship, Olivia Becker (So., Deer Park, Minn.) took fifth, followed by Jordyn Newberg (Jr., Deer River, Minn.) in sixth, while Whitney Weidenborner (Sr., Bemidji, Minn.) came in just outside of the placings.



After a rocky start to show, Minnesota Crookston’s lower divisions pulled through for a great finish.



Rae Ann Michel (Jr., Monticello, Minn.) started things out by taking first in Level I Horsemanship, pointing out of Level I, and earning a spot in regionals. April Klecker (So., Amboy, Minn.) finished just behind in second, while Ashton Wold (Fr., Devils Lake, N.D.) took third, while Beatrice Streifel (So., Hawley, Minn.) finished just outside of placings.



The Golden Eagles dominated all three sections of Rookie B as they got wins from Rebecca Clark (Fr., Austin, Minn.), Tristyn Hoechst (So., Winnebago, Minn.), and Fahren Kolpack (Fr., Ontonagon, Mich.).



In Beginner Horsemanship, Savanna Weber (So., Silver Lake, Minn.) took first, while Grace Meyers (Fr., Fairmont, Minn.) finished second and Faith Kowalke (Fr., Sartell, Minn.) took sixth.



The Golden Eagles started out Sunday’s show as Drayna took second, while Fenna took sixth in the Reining.



In Open Horsemanship, Drayna and Fenna both had great rides in a very deep class of 10 riders. Drayna took first, while Fenna placed third.



The Golden Eagles continued a strong day as Newberg represented a strong group of Level II riders, by taking first. Alyssa Evavold (Jr., Battle Lake, Minn.) also took first in her section, while Becker took second, and Michel took third.



Minnesota Crookston continued to build on a great day as Streifel took first in Level I Horsemanship. Wold finished second, while Klecker took third.



In Rookie B Horsemanship, Kolpack led Minnesota Crookston by taking second, while Hoechst and Cleark each took sixth in their sections.



In Beginner Horsemanship, Weber finished second, followed by Meyers in fifth and Kowalke in sixth.