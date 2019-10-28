The University of Minnesota Crookston women's cross country team competed in their first-ever NSIC Cross Country Championship Sat., Oct. 26 at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb.
The Golden Eagles completed their first season as a program in 2019. Minnesota Crookston was led by Caitlin Michaelis (Sr., Marshfield, Wis.), as the former women's basketball star finished in 29:00.67. Jennifer Lax (Jr., Sleepy Eye, Minn.) clocked in at 29:33.22. Paige Pitlick (Jr., Jordan, Minn.), finished in 31:21.89. Kayla Stangeland (Sr., Mitchell, Minn.) posted a time of 31:47.96. Ashley Watkins (Sr., Mountain Lake, Minn.) finished in 32:27.80. Haley Strachan (Sr., Phoenix, Ariz.) posted a time of 33:24.82, while Roseline Kanssole (Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso) finished in 33:46.30.
The Golden Eagles finished 16th out of 16 teams.
UMary won the NSIC Cross Country Championship with an average time of 22:07.66. Ida Narbuvoll of UMary won the individual title with a time of 20:55.94, beating out her teammate Kayla Ogle.
Men place 14th at conference championships
The University of Minnesota Crookston men's cross country team competed in their first-ever NSIC Cross Country Championship Sat., Oct. 26 at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb.
The Golden Eagles completed their first season as a program in 2019. The Golden Eagles were led by Peter Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.) with a time of 34:00.21. His twin brother Paul Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.) finished in 34:35.76. Anthony Kampa (Jr., St. Cloud, Minn.) clocked in at 36:03.52. Manpreet Singh (Jr., Punjab. India) finished in 36:46.19, while Yeonshik Yeo (Jr., Seoul, South Korea) clocked in at 39:35.46.
Minnesota Crookston finished 14th of 14 teams. Augustana University won the NSIC Championship with an average time of 25:51.73. They were led by Aaron Runge, who won the individual title with a time of 25:03.98, defeating University of Sioux Falls runner Mason Phillips.
