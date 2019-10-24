The Crookston High School juniors play again at 2 p.m.

Crookston Pirate doubles tandem Emma Borowicz and Catherine Tiedemann lost their opening match Thursday at the State Class A individual tennis tournament at the Read Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

The unseeded Crookston High School juniors, who made it to state by finishing second in the Section 8A individual tennis tournament last week at Courts Plus in Fargo, lost in straight sets in their first match to the #5 seed pair from Minnewaska Area High School, senior Danielle Thorfinnson and sophomore Alissa Thorfinnson. The Pirate pair got off to a shaky start, losing the first set 6-0, but they jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second set, only to have the Thorfinnsons rally to tie the set at 4 and eventually win it 7-5 to take the match.

Borowicz and Tiedemann play again at 2 p.m. Thursday against an unseeded doubles tandem from Litchfield, Neriah Lara and Vaida Behnke. The Litchfield seniors lost their opening match to #4 seed Anna Speitz and Ava Warren from Virginia High School.