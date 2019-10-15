Crookston falls to 0-8 on the season.

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team fell 7-0 to University of Mary Mon., Oct. 14 at East Grand Forks High School in East Grand Forks, Minn. The Marauders scored five goals in the second half to secure the 7-0 result on Monday in a game that was moved to Monday in East Grand Forks due to last weekend’s severe weather.



Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-8 (0-7 NSIC) with the loss. UMary improves to 5-2-2 (3-2-2 NSIC) with Monday’s win. The Marauders are currently in a tie for seventh place in the NSIC standings.



The Golden Eagles had their most shots on the season with 10 as they were able to push the ball forward and were more aggressive in the second stanza. Minnesota Crookston was led by Vanessa Shelton (Jr., MF/F, Tacoma, Wash.) with three shots. Mika Rodriguez (Sr., MF/F, Laveen, Ariz.) added energy off the bench and had a high work-rate as she had two shots and one shot on goal, as she helped to generate chances. Maggie Peterson (Jr., F, Princeton, Minn.) chipped in two shots. Mataya Mierzejewski (So., F, Woodbury, Minn.), Ashley Chomyn (Fr., D, Winnipeg, Manitoba) and Jessica Withrow (Jr., MF/F, Gardnerville, Nev.) each added shots for Minnesota Crookston.



In net, Jacqueline Burke (Sr., D/GK, Anchorage, Alaska) made her first start in goal since the 2016 season. Burke was sporting her number 49 jersey from her freshman season, representing her home state of Alaska, which was the 49th state admitted. Burke worked continuously throughout the game and made strong saves, despite giving up the seven goals. She finished with 19 saves on the day.



UMary was paced by Noelle Vigneri with two goals and an assist, Maureen Sullivan with two goals and an assist, and Emma Davies with two goals and an assist. Malia Brudvik chipped in two assists. Patricia Martin finished with a goal, as well.



The Marauders had 32 shots with 26 shots on goal for the day.



In goal, Madisyn Waltman had a clean sheet in 90 minutes with one save.



The Golden Eagles played a strong 15 minutes where they kept a clean sheet, before allowing back-to-back goals in the 16th minute. Sullivan found Martin for the first goal. On the second goal, Brudvik played a ball from distance on the left side, finding Vigneri for the tally to push the lead to 2-0.



Minnesota Crookston was able to keep UMary out of the net the rest of the way in the first half, as they went into the break trailing 2-0.



The Marauders added their first goal of the second period when Brudvik connected with Sullivan for the goal in the 53rd minute. In the 70th minute, Sullivan scored again off a Vigneri assist.



UMary added their fifth goal as Vigneri found the back of the net off a Davies assist. Davies rounded out the tilt with two unassisted goals as the Marauders won 7-0.



Taivy Lagos (R-Fr., MF/F, St. Paul, Minn.) made her Golden Eagle regular-season debut Monday after recovering from an injury that occurred in the preseason of the 2018 season.



Minnesota Crookston will hit the road to face Minnesota State University at 1 p.m. in Mankato, Minn.