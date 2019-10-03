FOOTBALL: Quinn Westlake

Coach Scott Butt says: Quinn played a huge game for us Friday vs Hawley, he had some big catches and was in on many tackles, plus had an interception at the end of the game. Quinn is a quality young man. He will be missed when he graduates, he has a great sense of humor.

BOYS SOCCER: Noah Kiel

Coach Lon Boike says: Noah, a Junior Forward, scored 3 goals in our win vs. Mesabi East. Noah has incredible speed and a knack for getting to the ball in scoring position. He has done a great job all season. Noah also plays Hockey and is a State Track participant.

VOLLEYBALL: Mallorie Sundeen

Coach Ashley Stopa says: Mallorie has been working very hard at improving as middle. This weekend she put up lots of blocks that allowed us to play good defense. Her understanding of the game is exciting and we look forward to her continued improvements.

GIRLS SOCCER: Sophie Sanders & Joslynn Leach

Coach Sarah Reese says: Sophie Sanders and Joslynn Leach – These two have become a dynamic duo in the center midfield. Joslynn had a great week – turning the ball away from pressure, switching the field and working to win the ball defensively. She is playing her best games ever. Sophie has excellent ball skills, plays with confidence and poise and distributes the ball to the right place every time. We look for Joslynn and Sophie to have a big presence going into our Section games.

SWIMMING: Claire Oman

Coach Marley Melbye says: Claire Oman is this week’s Swimming Pirate of the Week. Claire has really had a fantastic season so far in all of her events. She has really stepped up to take on the 200 Individual Medley, at the Warroad Dual she crushed her personal best and last year's section time by nearly 4 seconds. Claire is really finding her competitive edge and is working hard in practice to make her times come down. Claire is learning to channel her nerves to push herself and work hard throughout her races. This is a hard thing to learn at such a young age. I am excited to see the continued growth and success for Claire as we continue through our season.

GIRLS TENNIS: Audrey Harbott & Halle Bruggeman

Coach Cody Brekken says: Halle Bruggeman - Halle has played everywhere on the doubles side of the line up and has occasionally played #4 singles for the pirates. Halle is a 9th grader that has shown she has a place on the varsity roster. She hits a hard ball and isn't afraid to use her drop shot in tight windows in the doubles game which makes things tough for her opponents.

Coach Brekken says: Audrey Harbott - Audrey is one of two seniors for the pirates this year. She has played #3 doubles for the pirates this year and has shown steady improvement through the year. Audrey has been a great team player and has impressed me with never letting up in her matches. She competes hard to the very end and goes for every ball on the court.