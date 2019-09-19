The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team placed 14th at the Golden Bear Classic at The Jewel in Lake City, Minn. Played Mon., Sept. 16 and Tues., Sept. 17.



The Golden Eagles shot rounds of 411 and 423 for the weekend. Peyton Hennen (Fr., Morris, Minn.), the newcomer for Minnesota Crookston, was the leader for Minnesota Crookston with scores of 103 and 99. Allison Bot (Sr., Minneota, Minn.) put in rounds of 98 and 106. Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) finished with rounds of 104 and 103. Madi Andring (Fr., Hawley, Minn.) carded a 106 and 115, while Marlee Steffes (So., Fertile, Minn.) rounded out the Golden Eagle contingent.



Augustana University won the tournament with a score of 606 overall. The Vikings were led by individual medalist Alex Stone who shot a 75 and 69 to best her teammate Hannah Hankinson by two strokes.



Minnesota Crookston returns to action at the Ramada Mustang Invite Sat., Sept. 21 and Sun., Sept. 22 in Marshall, Minn.