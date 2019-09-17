Augustana leads way with score of 303; UMN Crookston sits at 411.

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team sits in 14th place at the Golden Bear Classic at The Jewel in Lake City, Minn. The Golden Eagles shot a 411 overall, they are currently behind Black Hills State University.



Allison Bot (Jr., Minneota, Minn.) carded a 98 in the first round. Peyton Hennen (Fr., Morris, Minn.) finished with a 103 in the opening round, while Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) carded a 104. Madi Andring (Fr., Hawley, Minn.) finished with a 106, while Marlee Steffes (So., Fertile, Minn.) rounded out the field for the Golden Eagles. Steffes hit her first career birdie in the tournament.



Augustana University leads the field with a team score of 303. They are 13 strokes ahead of the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Hannah Hankinson of Augustana leads the way with a 71. She is four strokes ahead of Alexis Partington of Concordia-St. Paul and Alex Stone of Augustana.



Conditions were favorable on the day as it was mid 80’s at The Jewel with wind picking up later in the afternoon. The final round teed off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Tuesday.