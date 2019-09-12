Senior will have surgery on broken hand.

The Crookston Pirate football team, at 0-2 on the season and taking on an undefeated West Central Area team Friday, Sept. 13 at home, will play the rest of the season without one of their senior leaders, Joe Doda, who will undergo surgery for a broken hand.

Coach Scott Butt tells the Times that he learned of Doda's injury on Wednesday.

"It was a strange thing; he had no swelling and never said anything about it until early this week," Butt says.

Doda plays tailback and linebacker. Asked who needs to step up to fill the void, Butt said some of the Pirates' younger linebacker corps is going to have to step up. He singled out two.

"I see a kid like Hunter Knutson or Jaren Bailey getting a lot more reps for us," he said.

Doda is expected to be healed in time for the Pirate hockey season.