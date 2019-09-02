The playing conditions were tough at Minakwa in Crookston after early Labor Day sun gave way to clouds, rain and wind.

Winona State University senior golfer Tyler Beeck, who came to compete at the 2019 Ernotte Hiller Memorial Labor Day Golf Tournament with fellow WSU golfer and 2016 Crookston High School graduate Isaac Westlake, took the 2019 tourney championship on a wet, cool and windy Labor Day at Minakwa Golf Club in Crookston.

Beeck, after defeating Jonathan Sauer in the morning semifinal match before the rains came, defeated two-time past tournament champion Vance Harren 2 and 1. Harren earlier in the day in the semifinals road a red-hot putter to a 6 and 5 win over Eric Schultz. Schultz, a 1989 Crookston Central High graduate who's lived in Idaho for many years, made the trip back to play.

In the championship flight consolation championship match, UMN Crookston Golden Eagle golfer Connor Humble defeated Dane Anderson 4 and 3. Anderson, a 2017 CHS graduate and standout Pirate golfer, now lives in Bemidji.