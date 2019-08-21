The annual Pickleball Tournament held during Crookston’s Ox Cart Days Festival was a big success this past weekend, with players on 39 teams participating.

Players came from Crookston, Bemidji, Bagley, Oklee, Clearbrook and Mentor in Minnesota, and Grand Forks and Bottineau in North Dakota. The states of Florida and California were also represented.

The tournament was held both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, in Schuster Park.

Tournament sponsors were SuperPumper and the Crookston Pickleball Club.

Winners were:

• OPEN MIXED: 1st Place - Carter Kunz and Erin Kunz - Grand Forks; 2nd Place - Veronica Whitehead, Grand Forks and Alan Brule, Crookston

• SENIOR MIXED: 1st Place - Mark Wright and Stacey Wright - Grand Forks; 2nd Place - Allen Kluth and Rebecca Kluth, Bottineau

• SENIOR MEN'S: 1st Place - Allen Kluth, Bottineau and Andy Brown, Bottineau; 2nd Place - Alan Brule, Crookston and Sam Halley, Mentor

• SENIOR WOMEN'S: 1st Place - Stacey Wright, Grand Forks and Tami Halley, Mentor; 2nd Place - Sue Kaiser, Crookston and Mary Jo Eastes, California

• MEN'S OPEN: 1st Place - Mark Wright, Grand Forks and Carter Kunz, Grand Forks; 2nd Place - Larry Laudon, Bagley and Brady Laudon, Bemidji

• WOMEN'S OPEN: 1st Place - Erin Kunz, Grand Forks and Veronica Whitehead, Grand Forks; 2nd Place - Jamie Hoglo, Oklee and Bobbie Olson, Clearbrook