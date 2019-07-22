Brennan Borg of Harwood, N.D. picked up a hard-fought win to claim his first-ever IMCA Stock Car win at Norman County Raceway and the King Pin Klash title. West Fargo's Alyssa White raced to her first career Christian Brothers Ford IMCA Hobby Stock feature win.

ADA, Minn. – The annual King Pin Klash special brought in the toughest field of Norman County Implement IMCA Stock Cars seen all season.

And the racing didn’t disappoint.

Brennan Borg of Harwood, N.D. picked up a hard-fought win to claim his first-ever IMCA Stock Car win at Norman County Raceway and the King Pin Klash title. Borg drove the same car that last year’s King Pin Klash winner, Brandon Schmidt, drove to KRJB/KRJM/KKCQ Victory Lane.

Borg held off Rob VanMil of Barnesville, Minn. in the closing laps. VanMil, who started 10th on the grid, challenged Borg for the lead in the final stages but came home in the second spot. Travis Robertson of Moorhead, Minn. rebounded from an early caution to finish third.

In a wild finish to the Sanders Metal Products IMCA Modified feature, Aaron Johnson of Brainerd, Minn. claimed his first career Norman County Raceway feature win. Johnson led the entire feature wire-to-wire, but had his hands full with Brady Petermann of Hawley, Minn. and Dale Kraling of Mayville, N.D. on the final lap.

Johnson went low in the final set of corners, coming to the checkered flag as Petermann looked to drive by him on the outside. Petermann made contact with a lapped car running in the same groove, which sent both himself and the lapped car hard into the outside retaining wall. In a drag race to the AuctionBlock.com Flagstand, Johnson held off Kraling for the win.

West Fargo’s Alyssa White raced to her first career Christian Brothers Ford IMCA Hobby Stock feature win. The 16-year-old driver started on the pole and built up a five car length lead within the first five laps.

Todd Gettel of Mahnomen, and Fargo drivers Tim Shiek and Brad Orvedal all battled for second, which allowed White to pull away even further.

White easily cruised to the checkered flag to claim that elusive first career victory.

In his first-ever visit to Norman County Raceway, Clear Lake, S.D. driver Tony Konold led every lap of the Christian Motors WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. Konold took the lead on lap one over Ryan Schow of McIntosh, Minn. and Hunter Hougard of Warren, Minn. NCR Midwest Modified point leader, Reise Stenberg of Argusville, N.D. came cruising up from his seventh starting position to be a contender late.

Stenberg moved into the second spot with six laps to go and set his sights on Konold for the lead. Stenberg took a peek under Konold as the white flag was displayed from head flagman Matt Greseth. Konold’s momentum was the difference as Stenberg didn’t quite have enough to clear Konold at the line.

With the win, Konold earns a spot in the AFCO Race of Champions at the WISSOTA 100 at I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minn. in September.

Brandon Schmidt of Kindred, N.D. dominated the Titan Machinery IMCA SportMod feature. Schmidt started sixth on the 15-car grid and quickly worked his way to the top spot. The opening laps of the feature were plagued by cautions, but once a lap was recorded in the books, the race went 16 laps caution-free.

Schmidt opened up a big lead early as Andy Wagner of Ada and Torey Fischer of West Fargo, N.D. battled for second. Wagner eventually took the spot and checked out from the rest of the pack, but had a lot of ground to make up between himself and Schmidt.

Schmidt cruised to his second Norman County Raceway win of the season as Wagner came home second. Luke Johnson rebounded from being charged for an early caution to round out the podium.

Ryan Braseth of Ulen, Minn. picked up his first-ever Norman County Raceway Petermann Seeds INEX Legend feature win in dominating fashion. Braseth easily cruised to the checkered flag as Tye Wilke of Detroit Lakes, Minn., edged out Brody Carlsrud of Moorhead, Minn. for second.



IMCA Modifieds:

A Feature: 1. 442-Aaron Johnson, [2]; 2. 7-Dale Kraling, [5]; 3. 6D-Dylan Goplen, [7]; 4. 84-Michael Johnson, [3]; 5. 17-Rich Pavlicek, [10]; 6. 60-Tyler Hall, [6]; 7. 3S-Jesse Skalicky, [8]; 8. 57-Tom Cummings, [1]; 9. (DNF) 8D-Joe Dietrich, [9]; 10. (DNF) 88B-Brady Petermann, [4]



Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Dale Kraling, [3]; 2. 84-Michael Johnson, [2]; 3. 6D-Dylan Goplen, [4]; 4. 8D-Joe Dietrich, [5]; 5. 57-Tom Cummings, [1]



Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88B-Brady Petermann, [2]; 2. 442-Aaron Johnson, [1]; 3. 3S-Jesse Skalicky, [4]; 4. 17-Rich Pavlicek, [5]; 5. 60-Tyler Hall, [3]



WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:

A Feature: 1. 15-Tony Konold, [2]; 2. 87S-Reise Stenberg, [7]; 3. 188-Hunter Hougard,[3]; 4. 19-Lucas Rodin, [9]; 5. 28S-Ryan Schow, [1]; 6. 33-Jeff Nelson, [8]; 7. 5-Aaron Blacklance, 08:01.326[10]; 8. 15K-Kevin Konold, [4]; 9. 81-Daniel Pederson, [6]; 10. (DNF) 39-Jamie Dietzler, [5]



Heat 1: 1. 15-Tony Konold, [2]; 2. 87S-Reise Stenberg, [1]; 3. 33-Jeff Nelson, [3]; 4. 28S-Ryan Schow, [4]; 5. 19-Lucas Rodin, [5]



Heat 2: 1. 39-Jamie Dietzler, [3]; 2. 188-Hunter Hougard, [5]; 3. 15K-Kevin Konold, [4]; 4. 81-Daniel Pederson, [2]; 5. (DNF) 5-Aaron Blacklance, [1]



IMCA Hobby Stocks:

A Feature: 1. 14-Alyssa White, [1]; 2. 73-Todd Gettel, [2]; 3. 31X-Tim Shiek, [3]; 4. 3XL-Brad Orvedal, [4]; 5. 106-Eric Novacek, [5]



Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 31X-Tim Shiek, [3]; 2. 14-Alyssa White, [1]; 3. 3XL-Brad Orvedal, [4]; 4. 73-Todd Gettel, [2]; 5. 106-Eric Novacek, [5]



IMCA SportMods:

A Feature 1: 1. 219-Brandon Schmidt, 09:00.338[6]; 2. 3X-Andy Wagner, 09:02.219[7]; 3. 8J-Luke Johnson, 09:07.059[8]; 4. 9-Torey Fischer, 09:11.805[4]; 5. 2X-Brady Moore, 09:15.028[2]; 6. 15-Matthew Clark, 09:12.111[12]; 7. 5F-Brandon Ferris, 09:15.903[9]; 8. 22-Vince Jegtvig, 09:17.902[15]; 9. 29-Greg Schilling, 09:02.540[11]; 10. 13C-Paul Colvin, 09:10.740[3]; 11. 404-Tracy Arneson, 09:20.566[13]; 12. (DNF) 12T-Brandon Tendeland, 06:18.064[14]; 13. (DNF) 47-Kreig Kasin, 05:54.011[1]; 14. (DNF) 51-Kelly Jacobson, 04:30.758[10]; 15. (DNF) 19D-Noah Metzger, 04:30.758[5]



Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 3X-Andy Wagner, [6]; 2. 5F-Brandon Ferris, [7]; 3. 9-Torey Fischer, [4]; 4. 19D-Noah Metzger, [5]; 5. 2X-Brady Moore, [2]; 6. 29-Greg Schilling, [3]; 7. 404-Tracy Arneson, [8]; 8. (DNF) 22-Vince Jegtvig, [1]



Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 13C-Paul Colvin, [2]; 2. 8J-Luke Johnson, [6]; 3. 51-Kelly Jacobson, [7]; 4. 47-Kreig Kasin, [1]; 5. 219-Brandon Schmidt, [5]; 6. 15-Matthew Clark, [3]; 7. 12T-Brandon Tendeland, [4]



INEX Legends:

A Feature 1: 1. 29-Ryan Braseth, 04:27.208[2]; 2. 72-Tye Wilke, 04:27.568[6]; 3. B1-Brody Carlsrud, 04:27.605[4]; 4. 20-Alex Braseth, 04:27.763[5]; 5. D1RT-Tony Brockhouse, 04:36.392[8]; 6. 7-Chase Schlafmann, 04:37.109[7]; 7. 5G-Garrison Miller, 04:43.595[3]; 8. 2-Ashton Spieker, 04:39.254[1]; 9. (DNF) 16L-Lillian Bitker, 01:12.050[9]; (DNS) 19-Elzetta Bitker, 01:12.050



Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 7-Chase Schlafmann, [4]; 2. 20-Alex Braseth, [3]; 3. 5G-Garrison Miller, [2]; 4. 2-Ashton Spieker, [1]; 5. 16L-Lillian Bitker, [5]



Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. B1-Brody Carlsrud, [2]; 2. 29-Ryan Braseth, [1]; 3. 72-Tye Wilke, [3]; 4. D1RT-Tony Brockhouse, [4]; 5. (DNF) 19-Elzetta Bitker, [5]



IMCA Stock Cars:

A Feature 1: 1. 52-Brennan Borg, 14:11.905[1]; 2. 40-Rob VanMil, 14:21.869[10]; 3. 10-Travis Robertson, 14:12.909[8]; 4. 4-Rick Schulz, 14:13.063[9]; 5. 38-Todd Heinrich, 14:14.044[4]; 6. 11-Kalvin Kesselberg, 14:15.718[2]; 7. 21-Tim Church, 14:16.218[11]; 8. 1-Tyler McDougall, 14:17.573[3]; 9. 76Z-John Sandvig, 14:19.993[7]; 10. 57K-Derrick Kronbach, 14:20.682[6]; 11. 96-Erv Grossman, 14:21.869[5]



Heat 1: 1. 10-Travis Robertson, [1]; 2. 11-Kalvin Kesselberg, [2]; 3. 52-Brennan Borg, [5]; 4. 1-Tyler McDougall, [3]; 5. 57K-Derrick Kronbach, [6]; 6. 21-Tim Church, [4]



Heat 2: 1. 40-Rob VanMil, [3]; 2. 38-Todd Heinrich, [4]; 3. 4-Rick Schulz, [5]; 4. 76Z-John Sandvig, [2]; 5. 96-Erv Grossman, [1]



