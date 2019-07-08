38th Annual Golf Tournament
Monday, July 29
Registration - 8 a.m.
Shotgun Start - 9 a.m.
Boys and Girls
Ages eight and under: 4 holes and all receive participation medal
9-10 years old: 9 holes
11-12 years old: 9 holes
13-14 years old: 18 holes
15-17 years old: 18 holes
Prizes awarded for boys and girls medalists along with trophies and door prizes.
Entry Fee: $20 (Lunch Included)
Parks and Rec Golfers: Eight and under - $10 (Lunch Included)
Call (218) 281-1773 to pre-register by July 22
Crookston Lions and Minakwa's 38th annual Junior Golf Tournament
