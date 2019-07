Former University of Minnesota Crookston pitcher Zach Seipel has been reassigned to the Gulf Coast League Braves, a rookie-level minor league affiliate for the Atlanta Braves.

Seipel spent the 2018 season and the beginning of the 2019 year with the Danville Braves, another rookie-level team. In 2018, Seipel owned an ERA of 2.63 in 24 innings out of the bullpen.

The right-hander made one appearance as a starter this season and went five innings allowing three runs.