Crookston last won the tournament in the summer of 2017.

The Crookston girls' basketball team is doing their best to build momentum from their Section 8AA Runner-Up finish in 2018. They took another step in the right direction taking first place in the Red River Valley Basketball League in Grand Forks.

"The biggest thing is to start working on team chemistry," Crookston Head Coach Darin Zimmerman said. "We generally take everybody. It allows a bunch of girls to play together competition style. Our main focus is skill development in the summer."

This summer league features 16 teams from Minnesota and North Dakota and began on Wednesday, May 29. The league lasted for five weeks and consisted of three 24-minute games every Wednesday. After four weeks of games, the teams are seeded for the tournament that takes place during the final week.

Crookston, seeded fourth overall and second in their bracket, took down Grand Forks Central and Warren and eventually won the championship game against Thompson, who placed third in Class B in the North Dakota State Tournament.

"We’ve had a pretty strong summer," Zimmerman said. "I’ve seen skills and abilities go up. That’s how you win games when it really matters. "I think the way we ended the year last year helped to get a good start. The girls are hungry and want to see if they can improve from last year, because we were one game away from the state tournament."

