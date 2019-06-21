Stephen/Argyle won 13-1 and 9-4.

CROOKSTON - Stephen/Argyle never trailed in either game of this doubleheader and went on to take both by scores of 13-1 and 9-4.

Crookston (4-4) trailed Game 1 11-0 in bottom of the third when they tallied their only hit on an RBI single by Joe Doda to score Brady Butt. Stephen/Argyle tacked on two more in the fifth and won 13-1.

Stephen/Argyle jumped out to an 8-0 lead throughout two innings in Game 2. Crookston scored four unanswered to trail 8-4 after RBI hits by Brooks Butt and Gavin Salem, a Blake Fee run-scoring groundout and an error. Crookston could get no closer and Stephen/Argyle won 9-4.

Up next for Crookston, another doubleheader against Stephen/Argyle this time in Argyle. Start times are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

Stephen/Argyle 0 6 5 0 2 13 11 2 Crookston 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 Stephen/Argyle 6 2 0 1 0 9 13 3 Crookston 0 1 3 0 0 4 7 2