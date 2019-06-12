Crookston drops to 2-2.

Crookston committed 15 errors, allowed 29 runs and Red Lake Falls took both games of a doubleheader 21-7 and 8-6.

Red Lake Falls scored a crooked number in each frame of the six-inning affair, and the six spot in the sixth made it a 14-run lead to force the mercy rule.

Jade Selzler and Alex LaFrance knocked in runs in the first inning of Game 2 as part of a three-run inning to tie the game at 3-3. Three errors to lead off the top of the second resulted in three more runs for RLF, and Crookston (2-2) could not recover as they fell 8-6.

Brady Butt, Jade Selzler, Brooks Butt, Carter Bruggeman and Jacob Miller all threw innings for Crookston in the doubleheader. Although the team surrendered 29 runs, only 10 were charged to the pitchers.

Crookston will be off for a week until they host Fargo in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.