Last Thursday was Senior Night for the Montevideo Hawks. Seniors Noah Buseman, Brandon Rodeberg, Garrett Arends, Seth Kuno, Max Carruth, Jackson Snell, Chase Korte, Matt Fragodt, and Chase Moen were honored, along with their parents. Each of the boys received a personalized Thunder Hawks baseball bat as a momento of their time with the team.

Also honored were senior team managers Laura Van Ravenswaay and Jenna Kranz.

The Thunder Hawks hosted the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters. Monte had a big 5-run fourth inning to take a one run lead at 5-4, but they couldn’t hold off the Mainstreeters in the late innings.

Sauk Centre scored three runs in the sixth and added two more in the seventh to win the game 9-5.

Chase Korte and Tyler Blue each punched out doubles, and James Golden was 1-for-3 at the plate with an rbi and a run scored.

