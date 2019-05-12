Crookston will compete at the Minnesota State True Team meet in Stillwater on May 18.

When the Crookston Pirates girls' track and field team fell 17.5 points short of the Section 8A Champions West Marshall, they assumed they would not be making their second straight trip to the state meet. But after qualifying as one of the four wild cards, the Pirates earned the right to compete in Stillwater on Saturday, May 18.

In 2018, the Pirates placed 10th at the state meet and will bring back six individuals who placed in the top eight a year ago: Katherine Geist (Jr.), Emma Borowicz (So.), Breanna Kressin (Fr.), Jada Dillabough (Sr.), Hayden Winjum (Fr.) and Thea Oman (Sr.).

Class A events begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Stillwater High School.

