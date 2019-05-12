Addie Bowers and the St. James offense bounced back in a big on Thursday, beating Jackson County Central 10-1.

St. James scored four times in the second inning on the strength of a Danielle Chapin RBI single. Chapin and freshman Jaelyn Haler came around to score on an error by Jackson County. Kelsey Grunwald later scored on an error to cap the four-run outburst.

As Bowers continued to post zeroes through the fifth, St. James padded the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth. Renata Hernandez singled to lead off the inning.

Torri Mohwinkel and Maddie Brey were both retired before Samantha Tetzloff went the other way to right for a hit. Jackson County committed yet another error getting the ball back into the infield, allowing both Hernandez and Tetzloff to come around and score.

The Huskies scored their lone run in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Mackenzie Moss, scoring Abagail Turner.

In the bottom half of the frame, Chloe Mickelson Mohwinkel, Bowers, and Brey all scored for St. James.

Bowers pitched all seven innings, giving up just three hits and striking out ten.

Bowers was once again on her game against Mountain Lake/Comfrey, scattering eight hits, allowing two runs and striking out ten.

Mountain Lake scored their only runs in the bottom of the second. Senior Jaelin Renquist knocked in Hailey Pidde to open the scoring. Jaci Tollefson later singled, scoring Molly Carnell.

On the mound, Carnell kept the Saints off the board through the first four innings, before ceding a pair of runs in the fifth.

Danielle Chapin started the inning with a double, but Carnell was able to get the next two outs of the inning. Kelsey Grunewald reached on an error, allowing Chapin to score. Addie Bowers stepped up and delivered a clutch two-out single, scoring Grunewald and tying the game at two.

Bowers pitched two shutout innings, sending the game into the seventh tied up at 2-2.

In the top of the seventh, Grunewald reached with a one-out single. Addie Bowers sacrificed Grunewald to second. Grunewald came around to score on an error, putting the Saints up 3-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bowers struck out Brooke Naas, and got Renquist to ground out to Grunewald. Jaci Tollefson reached on a bunt single. Destiny Sybounhheuan struck out swinging, leaving the tying run on first.

The Saints polished off their 3-0 week with a 6-2 win against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at the fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The Saints jumped on the board early, scoring on a dropped third strike which allowed Renata Hernandez score.

The score remained 1-0 up until the bottom of the fifth, as Bowers and Olivia Tanke dueled.

In that bottom of the fifth, the Saints loaded the bases for Torri Mohwinkel.

Mohwinkel came through with a bloop single into center field.

Sam Tetzloff followed up a bases-clearing triple, scoring Chloe Mickelson, Hernandez and Mohwinkel and pushing the lead to 5-0.

“She has stepped up in some big situations. In the Jackson game and again today she’s come up with some timely hits to break things open. She’s a kid who just really wants to succeed and she’s gaining more and more confidence.”

Tetzloff’s hit marks the third straight game the Saints have received clutch hitting late.

“It’s just resiliency,” said Baumgartner. “I think we saw that yesterday after being down 2-0.”

Danielle Chapin added an RBI single to put the Saints up 6-0.

LCWM answered with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

Kaitlin Ewy reached on an error and was subsequently knocked in on a triple by Jacie Schultz. Schultz scored on a sacrifice fly by Ava Snow.

St. James threatened in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t extend their four-run lead. Addie Bowers shut the door in the top of the seventh, striking out the side.

Bowers allowed just five runs in three games, bouncing back from a tough doubleheader against powerhouse Pipestone.

“She just has a different focus and mentality now,” said coach Baumgartner. “I think she took getting knocked around by Pipestone a little bit as a motivating factor for her to prove herself In the three games since then she’s started working batters and setting them up.”

Bowers once again struck out ten batters in seven innings of work, reaching the double-digit plateau in strikeouts for the sixth time in eleven starts. The eighth-grader has 58 strikeouts on the season.

The perfect week moves the Saints to 8-3 on the year.