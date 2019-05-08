This week's Pirates of the Week are Amber Cymbaluk, Dani Boyle, Quinn Westlake, Emma Borowicz, Shaun Nelson, Robert Janorschke and Mason LaPlante.

Softball

Amber Cymbaluk - So. C



Head Coach Robbe Nessler says, “Amber is our everyday catcher, and she makes a tough job look pretty easy. She knows the game of softball very well, she is a very positive and supportive teammate and she is one of the toughest players on our squad. She is an excellent catcher who fields her position very well, and she is also a threat at the plate. Amber leads by example, and her teammates and coaches respect the effort and dedication she shows each day.”



Girls’ Golf

Dani Boyle - Jr.



Head Coach Jeff Perreault says, “Dani is on a mission this season. Last year, she just barely missed an opportunity to compete in her first state tournament. This year, that goal is definitely in her crosshairs. With a medalist performance at the TRF Invitational, and a top ten finish at the very competitive Park Rapids Invite, she is off to a fantastic start. I can't wait to see where this season takes this very determined athlete.”



Boys’ Golf

Quinn Westlake - Jr.



Head Coach Steve Kofoed says, “Quinn played well last week shooting an 82 in RLF/Fertile, and an 81 on Day 1 in Fergus Falls. In RLF/Fertile, he finished in a tie for second and took fourth due to a score card playoff. Quinn has all of the tools to be a really good high school player. Our job the remainder of the season is to be sure we bring all of those tools to the golf course everyday.”



Girls’ Track/Field

Emma Borowicz - So.



At the Section 8A True Team Meet, Borowicz took first in the 300m Hurdles and second in both the 200m and pole vault. Borowicz delivered season-best times in both the 300m Hurdles (48.40) and the 200m (27.38). With her gold and two silvers, Borowicz singlehandedly tallied 76 points, 10.8% of the team’s total.



**Selection was made by Sports Editor Nolan Beilstein as Head Coach Amy Boll did not submit a Pirate of the Week before deadline.**



Boys’ Track/Field

Shaun Nelson - Sr.



Head Coach Wayne Folkers says, “Shaun Nelson is a senior that has turned out to be an awesome leader for the track team. He is always willing to help on things needed for the team and is the first to volunteer. It is great to have kids like him around.”



Boys’ Tennis

Robert Janorschke - Sr.

Mason LaPlante - Sr.



Head Coach Cody Brekken says, “This pair played No. 2 doubles together at the Pine City Invitational and placed third going 2-1 on the day beating Delano and St. Peter. Robert has been a reliable player for us this year mostly playing the No. 2 or No. 1 doubles spots. He has a consistent ground stroke and serve which helps him be competitive in any match he is in. Mason LaPlante has played just about every spot for the Pirates this year. Mason can hit strong winners anywhere on the court and has been reliable for the Pirates this year.”

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.