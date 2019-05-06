See information on the event and how to register.

When: May 7-30, Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Where: Carmen Fields (near Tri-Valley Head Start)

For ages 4-12 (age 3 allowed with parent/guardian discretion)

Cost: $40/child ($30 for each kid in family after; e.g. two kids = $70)

Registration Form and Payment

1. Complete form and bring form/payment the first night (Tuesday, May 7) or,

2. Complete on site the first night (Tuesday, May 7)

Each child participating with get a soccer ball.

For questions, call or text Coach Sarah Reese at (218) 349-0457.