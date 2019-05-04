St. James split their double-header against Jackson County Central, taking game one 6-1 on another impressive outing by Logan Carlson on the mound.

In the opener, Logan Carlson threw 5.1 innings of two-hit baseball, allowing just one run.

Starting pitcher Andrew Hesbeck didn’t record an out, as St. James struck for four runs in the bottom of the first, with the first five batters of the game reaching base.

Nathan Reed calmed the storm for Jackson County until St. James added two more runs in the fourth inning, providing more than enough cushion for Carlson.

Jacob Brey shut the door for St. James, striking out four batters in just 1.2 innings.

In game two, the Huskies flipped the script on the Saints, taking the second game 6-2.

Jackson County tagged Kobe Mohwinkel for two runs in the bottom of the first. Alex Bretzman led off with a single, which was followed up by a Dalton Henning walk. Mohwinkel then struck out Zach Neal and Eli Edlin before a two-out double by Dominic Bargfrede plated Bretzman and Henning.

St. James cut the lead in half in the third inning on a Mohwinkel sacrifice fly to center, scoring Derrick Halvorson.

Mohwinkel kept the Huskies from scoring until the sixth inning.

Bargfrede scored on an error to push the lead back up to two. Colby Ringeisen added a pair of insurance runs with a two-run double. Ringeisen later scored on a single by Breztman, making it 6-1.

St. James, despite scoring a run earlier in the game, went into the bottom half hitless before a Connor Jones single broke up Gavin Jacobsen’s no-hit bid with one out in the seventh.

The sophomore limited St. James to just two hits, two runs, three walks and striking out five while tossing a complete game.

St. James returned home on Monday to take on Redwood Valley.

St. James jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Jacob Brey double, scoring Kobe Mohwinkel and a Peyton Engelking groundout.

Bryant Haas got Redwood on the board on a single to cut the lead to 2-1. St. James answered with a run in the bottom of the second, establishing a two-run lead. Once again, Redwood answered. This time with an RBI groundout by Adam Bommersbach.

With the Saints up 3-2 heading into the fourth, Redwood Valley broke through with five runs, including a three-run home run by Jaden Van Hee to left field to put the Cardinals up 6-3. Redwood Valley added another run in the inning on a Carter Guetter RBI single, capping the five-run outburst.

“We have to clean up our defense, that’s the bottom line,” said head coach Landis Froehling. “Make plays where we can make them and don’t give away extra outs. We’re also struggling with signs. It’s just little things.”

Logan Carlson was tagged with giving up the home run but has still impressed on the mound early in the season.

“He usually gets ahead of hitters and he’s throwing strikes,” said Froehling. “We gave them three extra outs that inning, We had two ground balls that should have been outs and a pop fly that should have been an out. You pay for those things in the end when you don’t get those outs.”

Redwood Valley plated another run in the top of the fifth on a Cole Woodford single.

Down five heading into the bottom of the seventh, St. James sparked a rally. Kobe Mohwinkel walked, Jacob Brey singled and Lucas Kulseth walked to load the bases. A passed ball scored Mohwinkel to cut the lead to 8-4, and Derrick Halvorson drew the third walk of the inning, reloading the bases for Charles Schmidt, the potential tying run.

Schmidt worked the count to 2-2 and hit a slow roller to the left side. Bryant Haas charged and fired to first, and, in a bang-bang play, Schmidt was called out, abruptly ending the Saints’ rally and drawing a reaction from the home dugout.

“I thought he was safe,” said Froehling. “The ump came by me and said it was close, but it ended the game.”

With the 8-4 loss, the Saints fall to 4-6.