Nick Garmen/Jack Garmen and Blake Fee/Robert Janorschke picked up the victories.

The Crookston Pirates made their way to East Grand Forks for their first individual competition of the season. Schools present were EGF, Thief River Falls and Bemidji. Out of 21 matches, Crookston gathered two wins, both in the doubles category.

The first of the Pirates’ victories came from the first doubles team of Nick Garmen (Sr.) and Jack Garmen (Fr.). Against Cole Gillespie (Sr.) and Reece Janisch (8th Grade) of Thief River Falls, the Garmen brothers won in two sets: 7-6(7-3), 6-2.

In second doubles, Blake Fee (Sr.) and Robert Janorschke (Sr.) notched the other win dowing EGF’s Tucker Brown (Sr.) and Tanner Mack (Sr.) 6-3, 7-5.

Crookston’s two wins gave them two points and put them in fourth place. Thief River Falls scored 18 points to win the quad, Bemidji finished with 17 and EGF earned 11.

The Pirates continue their stretch of three straight days of tennis as they head to Pine City for a two-day event. Matches start on Friday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. and continue on Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m.



Other Matches

First Singles - Tanner Janorschke (Sr.)

Louis Saxton (Jr.) (Bem.) def. T. Janorschke 6-3, 6-2

Blake Felch (Sr.) (EGF) def. T. Janorschke 6-0, 7-5

Camden Broadwell (So.) (TRF) def. T. Janorschke 6-1, 6-0

Second Singles - Mason LaPlante (Sr.)

Eric Guida (Jr.) (Bem.) def. M. LaPlante 6-2, 6-4

Justin Smerer (Sr.) (EGF) def. M. LaPlante 6-1, 6-0

Tucker Skime (Jr.) (TRF) def. M. LaPlante 6-1, 6-0

Third Singles - Dilon Owens (Sr.)

Jonah Fuhrman (Jr.) (Bem.) def. D. Owens 6-0, 6-0

Justin Marciniak (Sr.) (EGF) def. D. Owens 6-0, 6-1

Jack Onkka (Fr.) (TRF) def. D. Owens 6-0, 6-0

Fourth Singles - Mason Owens (Fr.)

Logan Mitchell (Bem.) def. M. Owens 6-0, 6-1

Tanner Lubinski (So.) (EGF) def. M. Owens 6-3, 6-4

Isaiah Villarreal (TRF) def. M. Owens 6-3, 7-5

First Doubles - Nick Garmen (Sr.)/Jack Garmen (Fr.)

Spencer Konecne (Sr.)/Wyatt Harrom (Jr.) (Bem.) def. N. Garmen/J. Garmen 6-2, 6-4

Ben Kern (Sr.)/Parker Anderson (Sr.) (EGF) def. N. Garmen/J. Garmen 7-6(7-2), 6-7(6-8), 10-8

Second Doubles - Blake Fee (Sr.)/Robert Janorschke (Sr.)

Ben Hess (Jr.)/Si Hess (Jr.) (Bem.) def. B. Fee/R. Janorschke 6-1, 6-1

Noah Rupprecht (Jr.)/Dylan Hahn (Fr.) (TRF) def. B. Fee/R. Janorschke 6-1, 6-0

Third Doubles - Logan Johnson (Sr.)/Chris Kazmierczak (Sr.)

Kolden Michalicek (Jr.)/Michael Dickinson (So.) (Bem.) def. L. Johnson/C. Kazmierczak 6-3, 6-2

Bryce Huot (Sr.)/Rudy Juarez (Sr.) (EGF) def. L. Johnson/C. Kazmierczak 5-7, 6-3, 10-6

Aiden Martell (Sr.)/Rhett Janisch (8th Grade) (TRF) def. L. Johnson/C. Kazmierczak 6-1, 6-2

