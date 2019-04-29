The Pirates win their first game of the season for the first time since 2016.

Three Pirate pitchers combined for a no-hitter, Gavin Salem (Jr.) went deep and the Crookston Pirates dominated the Bagley Flyers 15-0 to kick off the season on the road.

Crookston (1-0, 1-0 Section 8AA) scored in only three of the seven innings, but a six-run third and a seven spot in the final frame did enough to remove all doubt. Eight Pirate hitters tallied at least one hit, and three notched multiple hits on the day.

On the mound for the Pirates, Joey Doda (Jr.), Brady Butt (Jr.) and Carter Bruggeman (So.) silenced the Flyers’ bats with no hits and two walks.

Doda, the winning pitcher, started the game and went four strong innings walking one and striking out six on just 44 pitches.

Butt took over and protected an 8-0 lead which set up Bruggeman to get the final three outs and seal Crookston’s first win of the season.

After two scoreless innings, the Pirates finally got to Bagley starter Joshua Wilson (Sr.). Back-to-back walks to start the inning led to RBI’s by Leyton Salentine (Jr.), Brady Butt, Jade Selzler (Jr.) and Brooks Butt (Fr.), and Crookston led 6-0 going into the bottom of the third.

One inning later, Salem hit his bomb to left, a two-run homer for an 8-0 advantage.

Crookston plated six runs on bases-loaded walks in the seventh inning with the only other run coming off the bat of Jacob Miller (So.) for an RBI single.

Bruggeman completed the 15-0 victory with a clean inning and two strikeouts, and the Pirates celebrated their first 1-0 start since the 2016 season.

Crookston stays on the road and will travel to Roseau for a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 30 beginning at 4 p.m.

Crookston AB R H RBI BB K Joey Doda 3 2 0 1 1 0 Leyton Salentine 3 2 3 1 0 0 Jacob Miller 2 1 1 1 0 0 Brady Butt 3 0 0 0 1 0 Cade DeLeon 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gavin Salem 3 2 2 3 2 0 Walker Winjum 2 1 1 0 1 0 Carter Bruggeman 1 1 1 1 1 0 Jade Selzler 3 1 2 1 2 0 Ashton Larson 2 1 0 0 0 0 Joseph Ramirez 1 1 0 1 1 1 Brooks Butt 3 1 1 2 1 0 Gunner Gunderson 2 2 0 1 2 1 Pitchers IP H R ER K BB Joey Doda (W, 1-0) 4.0 0 0 0 6 1 Brady Butt 2.0 0 0 0 4 0 Carter Bruggeman 1.0 0 0 0 2 1

