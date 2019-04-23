Twenty-five UNITED K-8 wrestlers attended the NYWA State Wrestling Tournament April 4-7, at the Rochester Civic Center in Rochester, MN.

The K-6 team placed 6th in the state of Minnesota out of 32 teams that qualified for the tournament. 65 teams statewide participated in region tournaments over the two weekends prior for a chance to make it to the state tournament.

In Rochester, the United K-6 team picked up wins in their bracket on Saturday against Chatfield 39-31, Bemidji 37-31, and lost to Big Lake in the final round 37-31. They then advanced to championship pool two on Sunday. They faced off against Becker in the first round with a 40-29 win, and in the 5th place match they lost to Kasson-Mantorville 43-24.

The state tournament caps off a great winning season for the team. The United K-6 team is the 2019 Little Southwest conference team champions. Team coaches are Shane Tappe and Ken Sather.

The NYWA state tournament also consists of an individual portion with wrestlers from all over the state of MN. These wrestlers had to qualify first at districts and then place 1st-3rd at individual regions, many times with brackets of 12-18 kids, to participate in the state individual tournament. The invitational tournament is for kids who place 4-6th in their region. There are no A, AA, AAA classes in these NYWA individual or team tournaments- all wrestlers are grouped together by age and weight in 16 man brackets (8 man for the invitational). Just to compete at the state tournament is a huge honor!

This year we had a record seventeen UNITED K-8 wrestlers qualify for the NYWA individual state tournament! They were Brantley Baker, Camrik Tappe, Cooper Tappe, Griffin Johnson, Trent Bothun, Riley Anderson, Lincoln Santjer, Brayden Tjaden, Eli Olson, Ben Gunlogson, Grayson Olson, Kameron Sather, Colbe Tappe, Brodie Rasmussen, Jacob Williams, Landon Olson & Dan Gunlogson. Invitational participants include Mason Pederson, Tygan Long, Nolan Kwilinski, Noah Meyer, Collin Olson, and Max Thiesen.

